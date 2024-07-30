Kate Middleton set boundaries with Royal family before marrying Prince William

Princess Kate set clear expectations and boundaries before she exchanged vows with Prince William and became a part of the royal family.



Before her marriage, the Princess of Wales made it clear that she would always prioritize her family over royal duties and responsibilities.

She also established the fact that she wanted to focus on charities close to her interests and engage with them in-depth.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson penned, "Before joining 'the Firm', she wisely established some fundamental rules.”

“She wouldn't be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties and insisted on eventually having her full quota of maternity leave, away from the glare of the media and public.

"This didn't mean that she wouldn't carry out royal duties; far from it," he added. "But she wanted to offer her patronage only to charities close to her interests and delve into their purpose with in-depth study."

Prince William conveyed Kate's "terms" to Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles in 2015, he revealed.