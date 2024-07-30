 
Geo News

Kate Middleton set boundaries with Royal family before marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton reportedly had Queen Elizabeth sign a contract before marrying Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Kate Middleton set boundaries with Royal family before marrying Prince William
Kate Middleton set boundaries with Royal family before marrying Prince William

Princess Kate set clear expectations and boundaries before she exchanged vows with Prince William and became a part of the royal family.

Before her marriage, the Princess of Wales made it clear that she would always prioritize her family over royal duties and responsibilities.

She also established the fact that she wanted to focus on charities close to her interests and engage with them in-depth.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson penned, "Before joining 'the Firm', she wisely established some fundamental rules.”

“She wouldn't be pigeon-holed into carrying out particular duties and insisted on eventually having her full quota of maternity leave, away from the glare of the media and public.

"This didn't mean that she wouldn't carry out royal duties; far from it," he added. "But she wanted to offer her patronage only to charities close to her interests and delve into their purpose with in-depth study."

Prince William conveyed Kate's "terms" to Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles in 2015, he revealed.

Prince Harry is starting to run out of things to leverage
Prince Harry is starting to run out of things to leverage
Shannen Doherty took a trip down memory lane before passing: Here's why
Shannen Doherty took a trip down memory lane before passing: Here's why
Hugh Jackman tears up celebrating 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success
Hugh Jackman tears up celebrating 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success
Kate Middleton, Prince William react as royals receive exciting news video
Kate Middleton, Prince William react as royals receive exciting news
Family member of Tom Holland in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Family member of Tom Holland in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Lady Gaga 'very happy' after saying 'yes' to Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga 'very happy' after saying 'yes' to Michael Polansky
Britney Spears' mansion in California put up on fake listing
Britney Spears' mansion in California put up on fake listing
Cardi B addresses claims of a foreclosure on her $5M mansion amid financial woes
Cardi B addresses claims of a foreclosure on her $5M mansion amid financial woes