Taylor Swift fans come together, raise funds for Southport attack victims

Swifties have reportedly stepped up to support the Southport knife attacked victims' families, according to NME report.



On July 29, a knife attacked at a Taylor Swift themed event in Southport, England, left three children dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred during a dance and yoga workshop on Hart Street with victims including six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

Meanwhile, five other children and two adults are in critical condition.

In a wake of tragedy, Swift's fans have stepped up to support the victims' families.

Two fans launched a fundraiser on JustGiving, aiming to raise funds for the families affected by the attack.

The campaign has already collected over £120,000 to assist with funeral costs and other expenses.

On Instagram, the Lover hitmaker herself addressed the attack.

Expressing her shock and sorrow she wrote, "The horror of yesterday’s attack is washing over me continuously," adding, "I’m at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."