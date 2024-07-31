Meghan Markle on why ‘Suits' is ‘everlasting' with fans

Meghan Markle famously spoke about the real reason her show ‘Suits’ has been able to stay popular amongst fans.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is absent from a potential reboot of the show, admitted the series is binge-worthy.

Speaking to Variety in 2023 about her show’s success, Meghan noted: "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. It's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

Meghan Markle left ‘Suits’ after season 7, ahead of her Royal wedding with Prince Harry.

Speaking about quitting acting in her engagement interview with BBC, Meghan noted: “ I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career but into the role is that as you said the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on. Because very early out of the gate I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.”