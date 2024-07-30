Pakistan defeat Kuwait, secure third victory in Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

Pakistan volleyball team players and officials pose for a picture during the 15th Asian Men's U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain. — Reporter

The Pakistan team emerged victorious for the third time after defeating Kuwait by 3-0 in 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship in Bahrain on Tuesday.



The scores of Pakistan’s victory were 25-19, 25-11 and 25-19.

With winning the last match of poll D, the team has qualified for the Top 8 round. The Men in Green will become part of Group F, and compete against Japan and Chinese Taipei.

Moreover, the team will enter the next round with a carry forward point due to their continuous victories.

The upcoming matches of Top 8 will be played by the Pakistani team against Chinese Taipei and Japan on August 1st and 2nd respectively.

The Green Shirts made a spectacular beginning with their first victory against South Korea.

The scores for Pakistan's victory in this match were 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, and 13-15.

Additionally, a phenomenal 3-0 win against India was bagged by the Pakistan squad in their second match of the championship.

The team kept India under pressure throughout the game. Their set points were 25-20, 29-27, and 25-15.

Notably, the chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation has also announced a reward of $100 for each player and coaching staff for beating India.

The players from the Pakistan team for the event includes Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Muhammad Issam, Muhammad Hassan, Gibran Ajmal, Junaid Muttahed, Ali Shah, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nasir, and Khizr Hayat.