Kate Middleton denied Royal invites before William wedding

Kate Middleton broke a key invitation from Queen Elizabeth II while she was still dating Prince William.



Back in 2006, when the Prince and Princess of Wales were still in a relationship, Her Majesty asked the future Queen to join the family for Christmas lunch.

Royal author Robert Lacey, however, reveals the offer was denied by Kate.

He explains: "By 2006, the couple had been dating seriously for the best part of five years. Yet when William invited Kate to join him that year at Sandringham for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas lunch, she refused.”

He added: “It was the first time the Queen had extended such an invitation to an unregistered 'girlfriend', but Kate had her own take on that break with tradition: she would go to Sandringham on Christmas Day only when she was engaged and had a ring to prove it."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.