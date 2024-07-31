 
Bianca Censori covers intimate parts after growing arrest calls

Bianca Censori's latest outfit appears to be less shocking compared to her previous ones

July 31, 2024

For months, Bianca Censori's fashion statement has become a thorny issue leading some to call for her arrest for indecent dressing. But, in her latest outing, she appears to heed the warnings.

Stepping out with Kanye West, the Yeezy architect opted for a tone-down outfit compared to her previous provocative suits. 

It was a white strapless bodysuit that was covering her intimate parts during a visit to Stonehouse Restaurant in Santa Barbara, California.

Bianca meanwhile ditched pants for semi-sheer white tights and wore high black heels to complete the outfit, according to The Sun.

The fashion choices of the Melbourne native were for quite some time raising anger among the locals who were at shock by her boldness to dress in such a provocative manner in public.

Earlier, the pair's trip to France triggered a wave of backlash after Bianca wore nearly nude outfits on the street.

In the meantime, Judi James, a body language expert has analyzed Ye's wife snaps in a yellow bikini at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. and concluded to The Mirror that her dressing was an act of "resilience and defiance" for those who "shunned" her.

