Francis Ford Coppola is innocent, says 'Megalopolis' extra

An extra of 'Megalopolis' shares her side of the story on the claims against Francis Ford Coppola

July 31, 2024

Francis Ford Coppola was under fire for his alleged indecent behaviour on the set of Megalopolis. However, an extra comes forward to deny those allegations.

Rayna Menz, who appeared in one of the videos published by Variety claiming The Godfather director inappropriately kissed several women, said on social media, “A video involving me has been released with a misleading headline,” adding, “None of the claims about @francisfordcoppola are true; it was an honor to work with such a legend.”

The extra further wrote, “This video was taken on a CLOSED set that prohibited self phones specifically for the safety of all the actors. I am disgusted by these allegations & hope everybody will see the truth for what it is.”

Reporting of Variety into the alleged indecent behaviour of Francis came after two months of The Guardian report that similarly claimed that he “tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras” in a nightclub scene, with an insider, saying that he acted in this way to “get them in the mood.” 

