Ex-Marvel boss admits to being 'not much' fan of 'Deadpool'

Ex-Marvel boss admits to be 'not much' fan of 'Deadpool'

As Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking and making new records, the former Marvel editor-in-chief Roy Thomas has a not-so-good opinion on the Merc with a Mouth.



Writing an opinion piece for The Hollywood Reporter, the 83-year-old said, “I’ve never been much of a fan of the ‘Deadpool’ franchise (still haven’t seen ‘Deadpool 2,’ almost alone among Marvel-related movies), and I have real trouble taking a story seriously once it starts breaking through the fourth wall."

However, he was "overjoyed" after the latest film does wonders at the box office. “Even so, I’m overjoyed that nearly half a billion dollars’ worth of paying customers felt positively enough toward the film over the past weekend to go see it.”

Elsewhere in the article, Roy, who had filled the shoes of Stan Lee as the editor of the comic book in 1972, dismissed the notion of superhero fatigue saying, “I hope that it does its little part to get the slightly stalled MCU back on track, which should be doable."

Adding, “There’s no such thing as ‘superhero film fatigue‘ — only an impatience with movies that are poorly done and don’t respect the original material.”