Hugh Jackman honors crew with unique tradition on set

Hugh Jackman has a unique way of expressing his gratitude to the team of his latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine.



The 55-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 31, and posted a behind-the-scenes video from the set of his new movie with crew members.

In the clip, the Wolverine star can be seen scratching off lottery tickets while donning his character’s costume.

He wrote a detailed caption explaining the reason behind giving out lottery tickets to the movie’s crew as his tradition of honoring them.

Jackman began the caption by writing, "I can’t remember the exact reason why I started giving out Scratchy’s on Fridays. Maybe it’s because I wanted the cool kids to like me."

He went on to say, "Or maybe it’s because I wanted to make sure I said hello to each and every one of the people that work tirelessly to make the films. All of the humans whose names you see during the credit roll … they are the unsung heroes of filmmaking."

"And to this day, Scratchy Fridays continue. I love it," Jackman added.

"I love all of these people. I love the whole of us," the Greatest Showman actor concluded the caption by showing his love to the team.

Lately, Jackman has been sharing videos and behind-the-scenes footage of his latest film on his social media account.

He also recreated a meme of the Wolverine character to celebrate the success of his Deadpool & Wolverine.