 
Geo News

Prince Andrew loneliness, ‘non stop talks' to strangers revealed

Prince Andrew feels lonely amid royal abandonment

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

Prince Andrew’s luxurious lifestyle has been laid bare by a source close to the Royal.

The Duke of York, who lives in the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge, longs for company and attention.

A source close to the Royal says: “You used to see him going up to the stables to go riding and he’d be talking non-stop to the grooms and they’d rarely be saying anything back. You wondered what they got out of it.”

It is also revealed that Andrew takes great joy in being with his dogsc, especially the corgis that he adopted from Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about Andrew’s routine with the dogs, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson tells US Weekly: “I have seven dogs and two of them are corgis…five of them are Norfolk terriers,” Fergie told American celebrity magazine Us Weekly in May. “They’re all very lovely and very, very loved.”

This comes as Andrew refuses to leave the Royal Lodge as King Charles pushes him to slowly faze out of public eye.

One insider told Daily Mail: “One insider told the publication: 'It could then be rented to earn money for them, the King’s coffers and the country rather than being a drain on everyone’s resources'.”

