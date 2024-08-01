Elon Musk agrees to fight Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

This combination of images shows Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (left) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. — Reuters/Files

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has responded to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's video on social media in which he challenged the tech billionaire to a fight.

In a post on his social media platform, X, Musk, 53, wrote: "I accept."

The post came in response to a video that showed Maduro, 61, holding a cellphone as he alleged that the SpaceX owner wants to invade Venezuela with his space rockets and challenged him to a fight.

In the video, Maduro said: "Elon Musk, you are desperate. You went off the rails. Control yourself, or you will fail just like these right-wing-led all-American politicians.

"Elon Musk, whoever messes with me dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk. You want to fight? Let's have it."

He added: "If you want it, I want it, Elon Musk. Just say where."

[embed_video1 url=videoid6359739369112 style=center playertype=bc]

The challenge follows Maduro victory in the country's presidential election after securing over 50% of the vote, although the opposition contends that the results are not accurate.



Musk shared videos of Venezuelans tearing down images of Maduro and toppling statues of Hugo Chavez.

Maduro stated: "Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk."

Previously, Musk had challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a fight which never happened despite creating quite a buzz.

Social media erupted after learning Musk had accepted Maduro's challenge as one user wrote: "I'm putting my money on Elon. He's a towering figure and has the mindset of a honey badger."

"Maduro is a big guy himself and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight. Zuck is a little fella, so that would be a short fight lol," Musk responded.

Another user asked who would win the fight between Maduro and Musk. The tech tycoon replied: "If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela. If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars."