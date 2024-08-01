Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battles

Meghan Markle is supportive of her husband Prince Harry's fight for security protection for their family in the UK, but wishes he could "let go" of the lawsuits.



According to latest reports, the Duchess of Sussex wants Harry to "live in the moment” and be “free” of his ongoing legal battles.

Speaking with People Magazine, a former employee of the Archewell Foundation revealed that Meghan wants the Duke of Sussex to not be burdened by the legal battles.

Harry lost his police protection when he stepped down as senior working royal alongside Meghan in 2020 for a life in the US.

Afterwards, the Ravec committee, who decide on security for royalty, VIPs and senior public figures, said he doesn't qualify for the same protection as before, so they offered him a different plan.

But the father-of-two didn't like the plan and went to court to fight for better protection for him, his wife and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The insider told the magazine that Meghan “supports Harry 100 per cent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment.”

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t,” they added.

“She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this.”