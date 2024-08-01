Pakistan youth teams continue impressive performance in Norway Cup 2024

Pakistan Street Child Football Team gesture together for a group photo. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Street Child Football Team's continued their impressive performance show in the Norway Cup 2024 Under-17 category.



Pakistani players showcased exceptional skill and determination in the knockout stage, winning the Round of 32 match and securing a place in the pre-quarterfinals.

The team stayed undefeated during the group stage and carried this momentum into the playoffs. They delivered a stellar performance in the round of 32 by defeating Norway's Charlottenlund Club with a commanding 5-0 victory.

The Pakistani team scored one goal in the first half and added four more in the second half. Kashif led the charge with two goals, while Obaidullah, Owais, and Muhammad Isa each contributed a goal.

Following this victory, the Pakistani community in Norway celebrated the team's success. The Pakistan Street Child Football Team is set to play the pre-quarterfinal match tonight.

In the Under-15 category, Future Pakistan's team has also made its mark by securing a place in the quarter-finals. They achieved this by defeating the Gjoa Youth Soccer New York with a score of two to one.