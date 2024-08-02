Paris Olympics: Faiqa Riaz, Kishmala Talat bow out of event

Pakistan's athlete Faiqa Riaz participating in the Paris Olympics 2024 (left) and Pakistan's shooter Kishmala Talat. — Author/AFP/File

Pakistani athletes Faiqa Riaz and Kishmala Talat have been eliminated from the Paris Olympics after failing to qualify for the next rounds of their respective events.

Faiqa failed to qualify for the next round in the 100-meter race event after she could not finish in the top three in the preliminary round of Heat 2.

The 100-meter race contest has four preliminary heat rounds and the top three contenders of those rounds qualify for the first round. Five athletes with the next best timings also obtain a spot in the next round of the women’s event.

However, Pakistan’s Faiqa finished with a timing of 12.49 in Heat 2 of the 100-meter race and ended in the sixth spot, losing her chance to qualify for the next round.

As for Kishmala, she competed in the women’s 25-meter pistol event and despite having higher expectations, she placed 22nd overall.

Her scores in the precision series were 95, 99, and 99, while her rapid series scores were 98, 93, and 99. This gave her a total score of 579, which fell short of the top 8 needed to move on to the next round.

This marks the end of the road for Faiqa and Kishmala at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Pakistan’s athletes have been having a bad run at the Paris Olympics 2024 as two swimmers — Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi — and shooter Gulfam Joseph were eliminated from the event.

Pakistan has one more shooter who is yet to be in action at the Paris Olympics and that is GM Bashir who will compete on August 4.

The country’s hopes lie with renowned javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem whose journey in the Olympics will start on August 6th.