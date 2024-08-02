US VP vetting process 'intense', says past contender

US Senator Tim Kaine who has been vetted for vice presidential candidacy twice (left) and Vice President of US Kamala Harris. — Reuters/File

Before a party member is selected as a running mate for a presidential candidate, they go through a vetting process. The process aims to root out the contenders’ darkest secrets including whatever their family, friends and other acquaintances may be hiding.



It is done to avoid any potential future controversy if the presidential candidate is elected for the White House and their running mate assumes the role of vice president.

The process can be taxing and extensive as confirmed by Senator Tim Kaine who was vetted during former president Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008 and again in 2016 when he was chosen to be Hillary Clinton’s running mate.

“It’s very intense,” said the senator as quoted by USA Today. He added that when colleagues who are about to be vetted as every election cycle comes around, they come to him for advice.

The process can be surprisingly thorough and deep — even for senators and governors — who have already been scrutinised in statewide races and everything about the candidate’s life will be known, Kaine stated.

The sentiment was reciprocated by Representative Byron Donalds who was one of the eight probable contenders to become Donald Trump’s running mate this year.

As quoted by USA Today, Donalds describes the process as “pretty interesting” and “a process that takes a deep dive into every decision in your life.”

Several Democrats are going through the vetting process right now as the current Vice President of the US is preparing to run for the White House and is yet to reveal her running mate.

The vetting process is extensive and it usually takes months for a party member to be deemed entirely suitable for the role. But for Kamal Harris, the process has been accelerated as she has had only two weeks since President Joe Biden ended his campaign and endorsed the VP for the White House.

Seven Democratic Party members have been vetted and were on the shortlist including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, US Senator Mark Kelly from the District of Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

However, Cooper took an exit from the race saying that his Republican Lieutenant Governor would challenge his authority if he were to campaign out of state which he would have to do as Harris’ running mate.

Whitmer also stated that she had plans to remain governor of Michigan until the end of her term which is in 2026.

Harris’ election campaign will reveal her running mate by the start of the next week.