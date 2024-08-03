Victoria Beckham clears the air on husband's viral comment

 
Victoria Beckham addressed the viral comment her husband, David Beckham made about getting picked up in a Rolls Royce back when she was in school

August 03, 2024

Victoria Beckham just addressed her and David Beckham’s candid conversation from their Netflix documentary, Beckham, that has been making rounds on social media.

In the mentioned video, as Victoria tried to convince her viewers that she and her husband, both cam from working-class backgrounds, David was quick to wittily respond over the supposed exaggeration.

The 49-year-old sports icon quipped how his wife’s father drove her to school in a Rolls Royce, a verbal exchange that spread like wildfire.

In a conversation with Nicole Kidman, who interviewed Victoria for Vogue Australia, the Paddington actress was eager to get to know the fashion designer’s story.

Nicole asked, "Did you really get driven to school in a Rolls?" to which Victoria replied: "You know, my dad had a Rolls-Royce and he also had a white van. I came from a working-class background and so my dad in the 80s, he was an entrepreneur, he started his business with my mum at the kitchen table and he did very well, so he bought himself a Rolls-Royce. "

