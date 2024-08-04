US presidential election: Kamala Harris calls out Trump over debate proposal

Kamala Harris (L) denies the new plan of Trump to debate on September 4. —Reuters

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has rejected Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's proposal to debate on Fox News on September 4 and wants to stick to the original plan for an ABC debate, CBS News reported.

The rules would be similar to the first debate with President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his reelection bid, Trump said in a post. But this time it would have a "full arena audience" and take place in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump said.

Trump and Biden had agreed to a second debate on September 10 on ABC News, which the former president had suggested should be moved to Fox, the most popular network with his followers.

Harris’ campaign countered that Trump was trying to back out of a debate that had already been set to run on ABC, saying that "Donald Trump is running scared".

Speaking exclusively to CBS News, Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler criticised Trump for not sticking to one decision and plan.

"He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on September 10," Tyler said. "The vice president will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime-time national audience."

Tyler continued by mentioning that further debates will take place only when both campaigns have already agreed.

"Mr Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he's too scared to show up on the 10th," Tyler added.

Additionally, Harris posted on her X handle that she will be participating in the debate on September 10 with ABC News, as decided earlier.

"It's interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes 'one specific time, one specific safe space.' I'll be there on September 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there."

After being criticised for not holding a debate with Harris, Trump accepted the offer from Fox News to hold a debate on September 4, earlier on Saturday.

"I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4. The debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest," he said.

The Republican nominee mentioned that the debate would be held in Pennsylvania; however, the exact location is yet to be decided.