Victoria Beckham reveals next chapter with husband David

Victoria Beckham feels 'pinch-me' moments with husband David to this day.

The fashion designer and Spice Girls alum, 50, was recently in a conversation with Nicole Kidman for a Vogue Australia feature when she spilled the beans on the next chapter in her married life after the 25 year mark.

Victoria drew a comparison between her days as a young mother, when she wasn't so social as she didn't have many nannies to help her around as, with how life is now with her kids all grown up and one of them married.

"Now myself and David are in the next chapter," she said. "Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group, she loves to do her own thing, and we’re super, super close but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together."

Victoria didn't provide much insight into what the next chapter will carry but it definitely includes more quality time with the football legend.

"Me and David can go away, just the two of us, and we laugh and we enjoy that time, and I think that’s so rare after so many years. It’s a pinch-me moment every day,” she added.

"... And now we need to make new friends, get out more, say yes," she shared, also feeling the need to "find our next step in the world and not just based on us doing stuff as a family," she told Nicole.

