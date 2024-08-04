 
Geo News

THIS 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star broke Hugh Jackman's Guinness World Record

Hugh Jackman’s Guinness World Record has been broken by a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Hugh Jackman’s Guinness World Record has been broken by a Deadpool & Wolverine star
Hugh Jackman’s Guinness World Record has been broken by a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star

Hugh Jackman’s Guinness World Record for Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character has been taken by another actor in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Wesley Snipes, who returned for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as his character Blade, has dethroned Jackman as the actor with the longest running live-action Marvel character. 

Snipes reprised his role after his first appearance as the half-vampire “daywalker” (aka Eric Brooks) in the 1998 movie Blade.

In addition to that, he’s also made another world record for Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films since he last played the character in 2004’s Blade: Trinity alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Marvel has a Blade reboot in the pipeline, where Mahershala Ali will replace Snipes as the lead actor. However, the movie has suffered several filming setbacks including the 2023 WGA strike and a walkout from directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange.

Speaking about his return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, Snipes told Entertainment Weekly: “I didn’t think that Marvel was into it. Disney was into it. And also because they had Mahershala [Ali], you know, cast for the next upcoming version of it. So, it didn’t make sense to me.”

James Gunn takes DCU to different path from Marvel world
James Gunn takes DCU to different path from Marvel world
Adele says Munich residency is a stressful process
Adele says Munich residency is a stressful process
Meghan Markle's fight for fairness towards Prince Harry exposed
Meghan Markle's fight for fairness towards Prince Harry exposed
Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively flexes about sharing more than just kids with Ryan Reynolds
Harrison Ford on filming 'Captain America 4': 'I had great time'
Harrison Ford on filming 'Captain America 4': 'I had great time'
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign accused of unauthorized sampling on 'Vultures 2' video
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign accused of unauthorized sampling on 'Vultures 2'
Victoria Beckham reveals next chapter with husband David
Victoria Beckham reveals next chapter with husband David
Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman'
Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman'