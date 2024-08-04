THIS 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star broke Hugh Jackman's Guinness World Record

Hugh Jackman’s Guinness World Record has been broken by a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star

Hugh Jackman’s Guinness World Record for Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character has been taken by another actor in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Wesley Snipes, who returned for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as his character Blade, has dethroned Jackman as the actor with the longest running live-action Marvel character.

Snipes reprised his role after his first appearance as the half-vampire “daywalker” (aka Eric Brooks) in the 1998 movie Blade.

In addition to that, he’s also made another world record for Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films since he last played the character in 2004’s Blade: Trinity alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Marvel has a Blade reboot in the pipeline, where Mahershala Ali will replace Snipes as the lead actor. However, the movie has suffered several filming setbacks including the 2023 WGA strike and a walkout from directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange.

Speaking about his return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, Snipes told Entertainment Weekly: “I didn’t think that Marvel was into it. Disney was into it. And also because they had Mahershala [Ali], you know, cast for the next upcoming version of it. So, it didn’t make sense to me.”