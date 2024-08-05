Hailey Bieber has strong hold on Justin Bieber?

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been married for six years and the kind of influence she has on the Grammy winner is reportedly telling.



Giving an insight into the hold of the supermodel, an insider shared the time when everyone advised the Baby singer to not sell the rights of his lifetime catalog—at that moment, his wife stepped in.

"Justin was advised against selling. Hailey played a part in convincing him to do it," a source revealed adding he sold it for $200 million while closing the door on any royalty from his music in the future.

Not stopping there, they spilled what could be said negative effects of Hailey on him as she took complete control over him.

"He's isolated from his friends and family. He's miserable right now as Hailey has taken complete control over him," the bird chirped to Daily Mail. "He has lost his identity, and creative drive and he is uninspired."

Also, sources reveal in the past, "Hailey used to only want Justin to look hot," however, "Now she likes him to look unkempt because then she thinks that girls will not flock to him."