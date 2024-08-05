Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried Archie could go down ‘rabbit hole'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their concerns towards the upbringing of their children in a fresh interview.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have sat with CBS Sunday Morning to speak about the impact of social media on the young generation, revealed how they stay transparent with Archie and Lilibet.

Harry noted: "That's one of the scariest things that we've learned over the course of the last 15 or 17 years of social media, and more so recently, is that it could happen to anybody.

"We always talk about 'in the olden days' if your children were under your roof they would be safe, you knew what they were up to.

"But now they can be in the next room on their tablet, or phone, going down rabbit holes. And before you know it, 24 hours later, they could be taking their life."

He then spoke of Harry and Meghan, noting: "Our kids are young, they're three and five, they're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."