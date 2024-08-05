King Charles shares meaningful post as Meghan Markle celebrates 43rd birthday

The royal family shared a meaningful post on Sunday as Meghan Markle celebrated her 43rd birthday, on August 4.



The palace shared on its social media handles that King Charles enjoyed a ‘wonderful day’ at the Mey Games!.

Sharing the photos of King Charles, the palace tweeted, “A wonderful day at the Mey Games!

“The King joined spectators in watching traditional Highland sports, including Hammer Throw, Sheaf Toss and Stone Put, and presented a trophy to the winning Tug of War team.”

The royal family’s post came on the day Meghan Markle celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday.

Earlier, there were reports, King Charles and Queen Camilla would likely to offer an olive branch to their daughter-in-law Meghan Markle on her 43rd birthday.

The OK! Magazine quoted former royal butler Grant Harrold as claiming, “Harry will make sure that Meghan is celebrated. I think they will get messages from the King and the Queen, whether that be electronically or by old-fashioned mail, I still think the King and Queen will still send birthday messages."