Kate Middleton latest health update: Royal fans receive exciting news

Kate Middleton cancer treatment: Royal fans receive exciting news

Royal fans have received a super exciting news about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's health as she continues her preventative cancer treatment.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton, who is undergoing treatment for cancer and has stepped back from royal duties, is believed she will join Prince William, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a summer holiday.

The future king and queen are also expected to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral. The monarch regularly invites his family to the Scottish castle during the summer months to relax.

The publication further reported that Kate Middleton’s trip to Balmoral will mark her longest journey since her cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional video, she revealed in March her cancer diagnosis.

Amid her treatment, the Princess of Wales is believed to have spent most of her time at her family home in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage, and their holiday house Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kate Middleton’s Balmoral trip, a royal expert recently suggested that it will be a welcome distraction from her cancer treatment.