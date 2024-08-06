 
Meghan Markle sister Samantha returns, sues her for £60k

Samantha Markle has sued Meghan Markle for defamation

Web Desk
August 06, 2024

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s half sister, has sued the Duchess once again.

The 59-year-old, who shares the same father with Meghan, says estranged sibling has sent her through torment after claims she hardly knows Samantha.

In appeal court documents attained by The Sun, Samantha claims: “Meghan knew what she was doing, and how to do it.

Her lawyers note: "She destroyed Samantha publicly and on a global scale.

“She has made it so Samantha cannot work, or even enjoy the most mundane of activities, like going to the grocery store without harassment.”

This comes as Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled that Samantha was unable to provide evidence to prove defamation back in March. Meghan was sued by her half-sister for £60,000.

In the documents, Samantha also revealed that Meghan’s claims have hurt her personal and professional reputation as she has come across “relentless torment online”.

