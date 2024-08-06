Jennifer Garner reveals ‘marvel fit’ workout regime for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Jennifer Garner gave insights into her intense workout routine to get back into shape for her role as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine after 20 years.



The 52-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Monday, August 5, and uploaded a video of herself doing an intense workout.

She opened up about the moment when Ryan Renolds and director Shawn Levy approached her for the role.

“We were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes — there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two.”

She went on to say, “Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit.”

Garner specially said thanks to her stunt double saying, “As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout.”

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did,” she added.

For those unversed, Garner first played the role of Elektra back in 2003 in Marvel’s Daredevil opposite Ben Afflick.

Later in 2005, her standalone movie Elektra was released in 2005.