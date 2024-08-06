Paris Olympics: Arshad Nadeem set to participate in Javelin Throw Qualification today

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem gestures in this undated image. — Reuters

Arshad Nadeem to compete alongside India's Neeraj Chopra.

Group B action will begin at 2:50pm Pakistan Standard Time.

He is Pakistan’s last, biggest hope for a medal in the Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's leading medal hopeful, is set to compete in the javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics today (Tuesday).



The Olympics organisers confirmed the groupings where Nadeem was placed alongside India’s gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in Group B.

The other throwers in Group B are World No 5 Edis Matusevicius, World No 6 Anderson Peters and also Germany’s Max Dehning, who has thrown over 90 meters this year.

The Group B action will begin at 2:50pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), where Arshad is scheduled to throw fifth.

It is worth mentioning that an athlete has to make a minimum throw of 84 meters to cement their place in the final round where they will compete for the medal.

Twelve athletes will make their way to the final round. If 12 athletes cannot meet the 84-meter mark, the ones with the best throws will be qualified for the medal round.

Pakistan sent a total of seven athletes and six of them have been out of the games. The 27-year-old is Pakistan’s last and biggest hope for a medal in the Olympics.

Remember, Nadeem won a silver medal at the World Championship last year. In the Commonwealth Games 2022, he won the gold medal, becoming the first Pakistani athlete since 1962 to win gold at the competition, with a massive throw that covered 90.18m distance.