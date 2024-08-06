Halsey recalls being in a 'tough situation' before performing at concert

Halsey opens up about a difficult time in life when they went through a miscarriage before a concert.

The Lucky singer appeared on the SHE MD podcast on Tuesday and opened up to co-hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi about experiencing a miscarriage at the age of 20.

According to People, the singer began at length by admitting, “I miscarried during a concert. I started miscarrying before the show.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Without Me hitmaker stated, "And I was in a really tough position because it was really early on in my career and there was a lot attached to the show.”

Furthermore, the singer recounted by saying, “There was a corporate partner, there was a greater media entity partner, but more importantly than that to me, there were a thousand kids who waited all day long to get into this show and see me."

As per the publication, Halsey alleged that they went on to do the show and after leaving the stage, the singer threw up in the parking lot.

The Colors hitmaker alleged that they were "bleeding for hours" and that it was tough to stand on their feet.

Moreover, Halsey admitted that they "didn't want to be pregnant" and the singer's career was involved, however, later, in July 2021, Halsey welcomed their son Ender with ex Alev Aydin.

During the podcast, the singer went on to talk about the complex feelings they had after their miscarriage, including feelings of relief, confusion, guilt and grief.