US election 2024: VP Harris officially becomes Democratic presidential candidate

Vice President and Democratic presidential candiate Kamala Harris smiling at a crowd gathered at an event. — AFP/File

Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially named the Democratic presidential candidate after Democratic National Committee (DNC) delegates cast their final ballots on Monday.



According to the Guardian, Harris secured nearly 4,600 votes in the voting process that ran for five days from August 1 to August 5. The DNC reported that 99% of delegates participated in the voting.

The VP had already gained more than enough votes to be declared the Democratic nominee just after a day's voting as confirmed by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, though Monday's vote results have just made it official.

"I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday," said DNC Chairman in Chicago, the venue where the Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19 through August 22.

Harris will accept the party’s nomination during the Democratic National Convention.

With her presidential nomination, Harris has become the first woman of colour to lead a major party ticket in the US election and will now face former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump on November 5.

"Later this month, we will gather in Chicago, united as one party we're going to have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together. We are going to win this election,” the VP stated after she was formally named Democratic presidential candidate.