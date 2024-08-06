Bradley Cooper faces 'big problem' amid Gigi Hadid romance: Report

Bradley Cooper, who is reportedly planning a wedding with Gigi Hadid, is going to star in a new R-rated comedy film.



According to the latest report of In Touch Weekly, the Maestro alum is all set to star in the fourth installment of the superhit flick, The Hangover, but agrees to do so only on one condition.

An insider recently tipped, “Can Bradley move heaven and earth and get a fourth Hangover movie made in 2025?” answering “Yes.”

They went on to gush about Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend, “He is highly respected and his public willingness to return to the franchise that made him a superstar is a big deal for Warner Bros. and for Bradley’s pals in the cast and on the crew.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Bradley portrayed the role of Doug Billings in the 2009’s “R-rated” movie.

Nonetheless, the insider mentioned, “The issue was, is and continues to be around salaries and budget,” pointing out, “Does a $90 million Hangover 4 make sense? Yes. Does a $175 million Hangover 4 make sense — no way in hell.”

“The big problem here is that all three leads, Bradley, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis each made $15 million-plus for the third movie in the series, and that was 10 years ago,” the insider even mentioned and concluded, “They all quite reasonably want and deserve raises if there’s a reunion.”