Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez clash over parenting styles

Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez are reportedly struggling to co-parent their son.

Berry and Martinez, who co-parent 10-year-old son, Maceo-Robert together, have a different parenting styles, according to PEOPLE report.

The sources revealed that the duo's approach in raising their kid is quite distinct.

"They have very different parenting styles, co-parenting hasn't been easy," the source told the outlet.

They added that Berry and Martinez "both love Maceo," adding, "he's amazing...[he's a] very focused student. Halle very much tries to keep his life private."

Berry, who is reportedly dating Van Hunt is "happy" with him as source stated, "She's incredibly happy with Van. He's always her biggest fan. They are great together"

Notably, the actress recently sought court intervention over co-parenting issues, accusing Martinez of not participating in agreed-upon co-parenting therapy sessions.

She claims that Martinez "unilaterally terminated" the sessions without informing her or the coach, which is harming their son.

However, Martinez's lawyer "denies these allegations from Halle", stating that he intends to address the allegations in court.