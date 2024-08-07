Arshad Nadeem vows to make Pakistan proud at Paris Olympics

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem gestures in this undated image. — Reuters

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem vowed to make the nation proud as he gets ready for the final of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem, 27, qualified for the Javelin Throw final with an 86.59-meter throw in his first attempt of qualification on Tuesday.

"I want to make Pakistan proud in the Olympic Games," Arshad told Geo News.

Defending champion India's Neeraj Chopra also made his way to the final with a massive 89.34-meter throw in his first attempt.

"I hope Neeraj Chopra and I will make our respective countries proud. Neeraj Chopra is a good friend, and we will focus on the final round, he added.

"I am optimistic about delivering a good result in the final," he maintained while thanking fans for the support.

The final of the Javelin Throw event will be played on Thursday, August 8, at 11:25pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Athletes to qualify for Javelin Throw Final

1- Neeraj Chopra (India) — 89.34m throw

2- Anderson Peters (Grenada) — 88.63m throw

3- Julian Weber (Germany) — 87.76m throw

4- Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) — 86.59m throw

5- Julius Yego (Kenya) — 85.59m throw

6- Luiz Maurício da Silva (Brazil) —85.91m throw

7- Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) — 85.63m throw

8- Toni Keranen (Finland) — 85.27m throw

9- Andrian Mardare (Republic of Moldova) — 84.13m throw

10- Olivier Helander (Finland) — 83.81m throw

11- Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) — 83.02m throw

12- Lassi Etelatalo (Finaldn) — 82.91m throw

Any athlete making a minimum throw of 84 meters was to cement their place in the final round where they will compete for the medal.

12 athletes were to make their way to the final round. If 12 athletes could not meet the 84-meter mark, the ones with the best throws were to qualify for the medal round.

Remember, Nadeem won a silver medal at the World Championship last year meanwhile in the Commonwealth Games 2022, he won the gold medal, becoming the first Pakistani athlete since 1962 to win gold at the competition, with a massive throw that covered 90.18m distance.