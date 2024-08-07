Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Harry's joint interview

Prince William has released his first statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their joint interview on American TV channel.



Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared Prince William’s statement as the future king launches groundbreaking project amid his mission to end homelessness.

William's Homewards programme has partnered with Eleven Eleven Foundation and Saatchi Gallery to launch a groundbreaking exhibition which seeks to utilise the power of art to enhance the UK's understanding of homelessness and ignite hope that it can be ended.

The royal expert tweeted, “Prince William will view the exhibition in the next few weeks.”

She also quoted William’s spokesperson as saying, “If we are going to be able successfully tackle the issue we need to redress how society views and understands it.”

The spokesperson also said the art gallery enables Prince William to spotlight positive stories that help show "this is an issue that can be prevented and ended," the People reported.

This is Prince William’s first personal statement after Meghan and Harry’s latest joint interview.