US elections: JD Vance accuses Tim Walz of making false claims about his service

JD Vance (L) comments about Tim Walz in a campaign stop in Michigan. —Reuters

Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz was criticised by his rival JD Vance on Wednesday over being "dishonest" about his services.

While addressing at a campaign stop in Michigan, Vance accused him for leaving the Army National Guard service in Iraq and running for Congress in 2005.

“When the United State Marine Corps, when the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it. I did what they asked me to do, and I did it honourably and I’m very proud of that service. When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him,” Vance told CNN.

The Republican vice presidential nominee continued by saying that he also lied about his services, with claiming to be serving in the combat zone, however, he was in the Army National Guard.

“He said that we – and he was making a point about gun control – ‘shouldn’t allow weapons that I used in war to be on America’s streets,’” Vance said of Walz.

Previously on Tuesday, Harris campaign promoted a video featuring Walz discussing about his decision to change his position and support an assault weapons ban after the Parkland shooting in 2018.

“We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at,” Walz said in the video.

Speaking to CNN, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against Vance’s criticisms when asked about them Wednesday.

“This is someone who enlisted at 17 years old to serve his country. He was part of the Army National Guard for 24 years. This is someone who was a high school teacher, right?” Jean-Pierre said. “A high school coach as well, who grew up in a small town in the Midwest, and so I think his bio speaks for itself, who he is speaks for himself, his record speaks for itself, and I’m just not going to say anything beyond that.”

Moreover, the 60-year-old has been criticised earlier as well over his exit from the National Guard by his Republican opponent, Star Tribune reported.

Speaking to the Minnesota paper, Walz defended his service.

“We all do what we can. I’m proud I did 24 years,” Walz responded. “I have an honorable record.”

Joseph Eustice, a 32-year veteran who led the same battalion as Walz, told the Star Tribune in 2022 that Walz did nothing wrong when he left the Guard.

“He was a great soldier,” Eustice said. “When he chose to leave, he had every right to leave.”