Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's split a multi-million dollar 'exercise in closure'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still dominate the headlines with their imminent divorce rumours. However, the speculations seem more real now with the couple purchasing separate properties.



“In the end, it’s gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever,” an insider told Page Six.

As per the source, the couple is expected to announce that their marriage is officially over by the end of summer.

”They’ve turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20 plus years ago. They’ve seen things through to the end — and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul,” the friend said. “No further unanswered questions. They’ve seen all they need to see, and it’s over.

“They got caught up in the moment,” the insider said of their two wedding ceremonies from 2022.

Now looking towards the legal proceedings, both want a "seamless" divorce and "neither of them want this to be dragged out and contentious," a different source revealed.

Still, another insider noted that the two signed a prenuptial agreement and "have been finalising what that will look like if they pull the trigger" after sorting out their split.

While Affleck is believed to be delaying the divorce despite having moved out and purchasing a bachelor pad, Lopez has been touring homes since her return to Los Angeles after spending the past month in the Hamptons.

“Ben’s found his new home, Jen’s about to select hers. It’s absolutely done and there is zero interest, inclination or reason to turn back,” said the friend.