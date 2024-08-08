Rihanna films beauty tutorial while fans ask for new album

 
August 08, 2024

Rihanna filmed a tutorial on how to apply her brand new Fenty Beauty foundation while fans ask for a new album.

While filming the tutorial on how to apply her brand new $40 Fenty Beauty medium-coverage foundation, the Umbrella hit maker donned a diamond necklace while she sported an open black silk robe. 

In regards to the video footage, the Grammy winner wrote in caption, “I’m not saying you’re dumb if you don’t try this foundation, I’m just saying it wouldn’t be smart."

During the filming, the Diamonds singer stated, “Today, we are going to be applying Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation.”

While putting on the foundation, Rihanna praised the foundation by claiming, “It is giving glow. It's giving lum!”

Furthermore, while Rihanna was showing off her new beauty product, an Instagram user commented, “I'm not saying I'm dumb for asking for an album, but now wouldn't be smart I guess...” while another user agreed by saying, “Rih, remember when you used to sing songs and stuff?”

It is pertinent to mention that Rihanna is set to produce and voice Smurfette in Paramount Animation’s The Smurf’s movie which will be hitting theaters in UK and US in February 14, 2025, along with writing and recording original songs, as per Daily Mail

