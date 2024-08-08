 
Meghan Markle chipping away at Buckingham Palace's standing

Meghan Markle is reportedly starting to become way to unpredictable to manage

August 08, 2024

Experts fear Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is becoming way too unpredictable and that’s sparking a lot of dangers for the royals at large.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made comments like these public during one of his most recent interviews with The Sun.

Referenced the dangers of the couple’s second “faux royal tour” that is in the making and said, I think when you have former senior working members of the Royal Family do what the Royal Family would like to do, I do think will create difficulties.”

The biggest problem on the Sussexes camp, at around the same time though is that “the Sussexes are so unpredictable” in all that they do.

Whereas for the Walses’ the problem for them “at the moment is that they are simply not able to do something which attracts attention on the same level – and attention is important if you’re royal.”

