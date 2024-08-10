 
Jelly Roll unveils the 'redemption' song that he 'connected to'

Jelly Roll recalled the time when he heard songs on the radio in prison during his teens

August 10, 2024

Jelly Roll just recalled one of the songs that he really “connected” to.

In an interview with Michael Hardy, for the latest episode of The Fire, the two discussed how there are some songs that induce a “convergence in life.” One of the tracks that holds a special place in Jelly Roll’s heart is, No Matter What by T.I.

“Do you have a specific song or album that you heard for the first time in prison, on that little thing, on the radio?” Hardy asked the iconic country musician.

“If you could go over every year I was incarcerated and tell me the sings on the radio, I could tell you which songs I connected to and why,” Jelly Roll answered.

Expressing his enthusiasm over the song, he continued, “I could tell you what cell I was in Michael Hardy.”

“Imagine you’re listening to this dude sing this song of his redemption from his jail story on the radio and you’re going through the exact same,” as he immediately added, “we’re talking about music meeting you exactly where you are,” after which Hardy pointed out how he knew Jelly Roll was talking about No Matter What. 

