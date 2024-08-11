BTS SUGA fears legal case amid police investigation

BTS member SUGA might face a legal investigation in connection with his recent drunk driving incident.



As per the latest reports by Korean media outlet Herald Economy, the police plan on summoning the boy-band member to further investigate him and obtain a formal statement in the ongoing DUI case.

A source from the police further revealed to the publication that when the rapper was taken to the police station on the night of the incident, his intoxicated state didn’t allow him to conduct a thorough investigation.

This moves comes after police revealing that the rapper’s blood alcohol concentration level which was seven times higher than the legal limit.

In South Korea, the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration level is 0.03 percent, whereas, Suga’s level was measured at 0.227 percent at the time he was driving an electric scooter.

Moreover, Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station is currently coordinating the date of his appearance.

For the unversed, he was found by the police on a street in the affluent Hannam district after falling off his electric scooter.