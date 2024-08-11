Kamala Harris promises tax relief ahead of presidential election

Kamala Harris vows to eliminate taxes at her rally in Las Vegas. —Reuters

With US presidential election just around the corner, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris promised to eliminate taxes in an effort to win over service workers.

"It is my promise to everyone here when I am president we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers," said Harris while addressing a campaign event in Nevada on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the vice president made a successful impact in Arizona, along with her running mate Tim Walz, Reuters reported.

Harris said she would work to drive down consumer prices, vowing to "take on big corporations that engage in illegal price-gouging" and corporate landlords that unfairly raise rents on working families, as well as going after big pharmaceutical companies to drive drug prices lower.

In regard to this, Republican candidate Donald Trump accused Harris of stealing his policy proposal to end taxation.

"Kamala Harris, whose 'Honeymoon' period is ENDING... just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy," Trump said on his Truth Social app.

"The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes!"

Additionally, a Harris campaign official said her proposal would require legislation to be passed by Congress.

"As president, she would work with Congress to craft a proposal that comes with an income limit and with strict requirements to prevent hedge fund managers and lawyers from structuring their compensation in ways to try to take advantage of the policy," the official said.