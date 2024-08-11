Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy secretly married to Gabbriette Bechtel?

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Matty Healy has sparked rumours of a secret wedding with Gabbriette Bechtel.



According to Mirror report, The 1975 frontman and Bechtel, who got engaged earlier this year, are now believed to be married.

Speculation began when the popular Instagram gossip account, DeuxMoi, posted a blind item hinting at a secret wedding of Healy and Bechtel.

"This controversial rock star's model fiancé announced their engagement in June, weeks after the actual proposal took place, and are now seemingly following suit with keeping their recent nuptials under the radar," it reads.

It further stated, "Within their inner circle rumours have been circulating that the pair tied the knot in an intimate private ceremony in mid-July with only their families in attendance and were very insistent on keeping it quiet. Unsure when or if they plan on disclosing their marriage publicly, but the supposed newlyweds are no strangers to a good party, so I don't see why they would pass up an opportunity to celebrate."

The rumors gained momentum after fans noticed that Healy's mother, Denise Welch, recently spent time in California, reportedly with Bechtel's family.