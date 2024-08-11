Photo: Robbin Williams receives praise from Pauly Shore

Pauly Shore recently gushed over the stand-up comedian Robbin Williams.

In a new chat with People Magazine, Pauly paid a tribute to Robbin and shared, "The guy was special."

He also addressed, "His improv skills mixed in with the standup was just another level. He would literally go on stage and just grab someone's drink and then just do 10 minutes on it. When Robin was going off, everyone gathered in the back to watch."

The 56-year-old also recounted his time with the popular comedian by saying, "My mom's office for The Comedy Store was at the house, and Robin used to come over to pick up his $25 check or whatever it was.”

"I remember he was in the middle of filming Mork & Mindy and he'd be in his outfit still, and then we would mess around. He was just always the same guy on stage, off-stage. Just very playful and cool," he continued and noted, "Robin wasn't anything like that — he had his own thing already, coming in from San Francisco.”

“This was the late '70s when she was sort of developing him, and his fame skyrocketed soon after. You knew what was going to happen to him when you saw him. You could tell he was destined to do movies," he concluded.