Matt Damon on the biggest ‘marvel' of raising teenage daughters

Matt Damon shares four daughter with wife Luciana Damon

Matt Damon is reflecting on parenting skills when it comes to daughters and their relationships.

In a new interview, Damon was asked if he and his The Instigators costar Casey Affleck ever share parenting advice, since the pals are both parents to teenagers.

"I don't think we swap a lot of fatherly advice. I mean, we do talk about it, but it's more in the sense of just marveling at how quickly it's passing," he replied.

The Bourne Ultimatum star shares daughters Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, Stella, 13, and Alexia, 25, with wife Luciana Damon.

"It's like suddenly your kid's going to college, and it's at a blistering pace," he quipped.

The Talented Mr. Ripley star also recently appeared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy this month where he shared some parenting advice.

"Oh, man. I don't know. I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful. I mean, ultimately, it's about building self-esteem," he said.

"You know, 99% of the decisions they make, you're not gonna be there, right?" he noted.

"Right. What kind of dad are you when they bring a boy home and they say, 'I'm dating this...'" Cohen asked.

"Oh, I'm fine. I'm cool with that. You know what I mean?" the 53-year-old actor replied, before Cohen asked, "You don't turn all Boston, like, 'What are you doing with my daughter?'"

"No, no, no. That's like an old trope that I think people, you know, like to play up. You know, dads like to joke about it amongst each other I think sometimes, but no," the actor replied.

"You know, at least, our [25-year-old] has, you know, she's got this incredible boyfriend who Lucy and I just love," Damon said of his daughter Alexia. "We adore the guy and to see that she's making those kinds of choices, really, it's as good as it gets."