Wildfire fanned by gales menaces Athens suburbs as residents flee

Flames rise from a wildfire burning in Nea Penteli, Greece on August 12, 2024. — Reuters

ATHENS: Greece's worst wildfire this year spread into the Athens suburbs on Monday, forcing hundreds of people to flee as it torched trees, homes and cars overnight and choked busy roads with smoke and ash.



The government has called in help from fellow EU members to tackle the fire that is burning out of control for a second day, fanned by gale force winds and having spread from the wooded hills north of the city.

Firefighters said flames threatening apartment blocks, schools and parks had reached the deepest into the capital for more than two decades.

Almost 700 firefighters backed by volunteers, 190 fire engines and 33 water-bombing aircraft have been battling the conflagration that broke out at 3pm on Sunday near the village of Varnavas 35km (20 miles) north of Athens.

Greece has activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism and is expecting assistance from France, Italy, the Czech Republic with aircraft and firefighters. It has also been offered help by Spain, Cyprus and Turkey, a government official said.

Columns of smoke rose over the horizon and a burning smell cloaked Athens. The fire has reached Vrilissia, around 14km (8 miles) from the heart of the capital, albeit with highways separating the suburb from the city centre.



To the north, at the epicentre of the fire, firefighters took stock of the damage and found abandoned homes and vehicles gutted by fire, hillsides blackened and trees reduced to sticks.