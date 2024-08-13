King Charles tipped to tame ‘greedy' royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles and Prince William are seemingly cross with Harry and Meghan Markle as they prepare for a trip to Colombia.



His Majesty is tipped to strip off the Sussex titles from the estranged royals as they set up rival engagements with the institution.

Commenting on Meghan and Harry’s upcoming schedules in Columbia, Piers Morgan noted: “I’m most annoyed about is the Sussexes’ delusion that they can somehow operate as a rival royal familyon the global stage, enjoying all the benefits from that regal status but without any need to fulfil their obligations to their King and country.”

He then speaks about His Majesty and the Prince of Wales, adding: “King Charles and Prince William are both said to be ‘livid’ about this Colombia tour, and I’m not surprised.”

Piers continues: “It’s completely unacceptable, and unsustainable, for estranged members of the Royal Family to conduct official trips like this.”

In a strict manner of advice, the former Good Morning GB host added: “The King should strip Meghan and Harry of their titles that they trade off so cynically, and instruct Palace officials to tell heads of foreign governments that they must stop issuing formal tour invitations of this nature to this greedy two-faced pair who want to have their royal cake and eat it.”