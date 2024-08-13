Halle Berry expresses shock over unexpected gift from costar Mark Wahlberg

Halle Berry shrieked in astonishment after her costar Mark Wahlberg surprised her with an unexpected gift.



As per Daily Mail, both of the actors are currently on the promotional trail for Netflix release The Union.

During the tour, Mark surprised Halle by sending his burger food truck to her doorstep on Tuesday.

To those unversed, while promoting The Union, Halle told Mark that she hadn't yet tried Wahlburgers, his popular burger fast-food chain in the USA and then Mark mentioned to Halle that he would send a food truck over to her place and he did.

In regards to this, Halle brushed off Mark's comments as a joke at that time just to be surprised with a Wahlburgers food truck.

It is worth mentioning that Halle and her partner Van Hunt received an entire food truck delivery from Wahlburgers, and in a video shared to her Instagram, the actress looked shocked as she descended her driveway to see a large truck with Mark's face on.

Additionally, Berry screamed in excitement and ran towards the large green truck before calling Mark to thank him and she stated, “Thank you so much you are so crazy” before eagerly running to the truck to try some treats.

While calling Mark a "man of his word" Halle captioned her Instagram post by writing, “When your co-star actually is a man of his word! @markwahlberg your @wahlburgers are banging and the margaritas were a nice touch! Thank you and love you man!”

