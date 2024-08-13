Lynne McGranger sparks concern after sharing shocking 'injuries'

Lynne McGranger fans turned concerned for her after she shared images of her injuries.

The Home and Away veteran took to her Instagram on Tuesday to showcase the makeup effects.

While the 71-year-old was busy working on set, she filmed a scene for soap in which her character, Irene, was in a hospital bed.

In regards to that, the slash to her forehead, which was stitched up, was posted by Home and Away makeup artist Hilary Middlebrook and she posted it on her Instagram while captioning it as, “Irene's drunken fall.”

In response, Lynne took over the comment section and wrote, “Very impressed Hils you clever girl. Miss you.”

As per Daily Mail, this is not the first Lynne has tried to spark controversy and concerns after sharing an image indicating that she is injured.



It is worth mentioning that last year, she posted a picture in which she had grazes on her nose, right cheek and chin after suffering a nasty fall.

Furthermore, Lynne's celebrity friends were left "horrified" by the shocking photo as many responded by saying, “Oh gosh Lynnie! Sending love - I was hoping that was onset makeup.”

As per the publication, Lynne also shared another image to her Instagram prior to her accident, where the veteran actor was seen smiling with her son-in-law's mother with a black dog in her lap.