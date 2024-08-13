Katie Price teases court with possible violation in bankruptcy case

Katie Price is seemingly off to another vacation despite court orders against it.



The former glamour model. 46, dared to post pictures and videos of a vacation at Isle of Wright with boyfriend John Joe Slater and her family on Monday— risking missing another court hearing after her recent Heathrow Airport arrest.

The mum of five took to Instagram Stories with a mirror selfie of herself with Slater along with a group photo from a family get-together.

In one of the stories, the Married At First Sight star Slater, 31, could be seen flaunting his inked physique as he went shirtless while Katie rested her inked legs on him.

Katie also posted a video of her returning to the shores of Long Beach Bar after a boat ride with her boyfriend.

She also posted a full-length picture of getting off the boat in a blue bathsuit.

Katie has vacationing heavily after a £10,000 facelift earlier this month despite being investigated in court for second a bankruptcy.

Katie also posted some of the pictures and videos, including the mirror selfie with Slater, on her profile with the caption, "Sunshine, family & good food.. what a beautiful day."



Her oldest daughter, 17, who she shares with Peter Andre, and her mother were also spotted in one of the snaps.

As per People, Katie previously confessed in a recent interview that she hopes to get arrested so she can earn from media interviews and possibly gather content for another book.

