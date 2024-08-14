Conor McGregor won't return to fight in 2024: UFC President Dana White

Conor McGregor during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Press Conference at Hard Rock Hotel, Marbella, Spain on July 18, 2024. — Reuters

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White on Tuesday revealed that Conor McGregor will not make his long-awaited return to the Octagon this year.

Excited fans were heartbroken after they learnt that McGregor, famously known as "The Notorious", will not be making his much-awaited comeback this year.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021, at UFC 264, during which he also suffered a broken leg, Reuters reported.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old Irish boxer was supposed to make his return to the Octagon earlier this year at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler but withdrew from the welterweight bout due to a broken toe.



"We didn't meet up but we talked, and yeah, (McGregor) wants to fight. So we'll figure it out. (But) not this year. He won't fight this year," White told reporters on Tuesday.



McGregor didn't take long to respond to White's announcement and, in a post on X, said that he wanted to fight at the end of the year.

"December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event!" McGregor wrote. "I am off to altitude next month to prepare. Tell Dana and UFC we want December! We deserve December!"

White’s announcement once again puts Chandler in a difficult situation as the former Bellator lightweight champion has not competed since 2022 while he’s been waiting on McGregor’s return.

