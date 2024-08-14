 
Nick Jonas reflects on daughter Malti's impact on his choices in life

Nick Jonas shares daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra

August 14, 2024

Becoming a father has changed Nick Jonas’ choice of projects, as well as his perspective on life.

Jonas’ new movie The Good Half focuses on themes of family, love, and loss. During the premiere of the movie on August 13, the singer talked about his daughter Malti’s impact on his ideology.

"I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything," he told People. "That's a natural thing obviously that will happen."

"My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her, absolutely a goal. And this movie for sure is one of those," he added.

Jonas shares daughter Malti, 2, with his wife Priyanka Chopra, who was there to support him at the premiere.

The Good Half is about a man named Renn Wheeland (Jonas) who has to visit his family in Cleveland for his mother's (Elisabeth Shue) funeral. He battles grief, works on his relationship with his sister (Brittany Snow) and forms a new relationship with fellow traveler ( Alexandra Shipp).

Other members of the cast include Matt Walsh and David Arquette.

Sharing his takeaway from The Good Half, Nick Jonas said: "My main message from this film that I left with was this idea that there's no right way to do it. ... It's not easy and there's no question that loss as a whole is something that we all have to sort of go through at some point in our life, but there is a path forward and I think it's all about trusting those people that love you."

