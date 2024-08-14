Blake Lively reveals her 'wish' for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Blake Lively just revealed her "wish" for the Eras Tour by Taylor Swift!

She just got candid in an interview on with BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show, as she discussed her recently released movie, It Ends With Us, a book-to-film adaptation of a 2016 novel of the same name, Lively praise her longtime pal, the Lover crooner, as she played a game of “Unpopular Opinion” with the host Greg James.

A caller phoned in to say how Swift’s hit song, Love Story, should not be part of the Eras Tour performances to which, the actress had a rather witty response, saying, “Ooh that’s rough.”

She proceeded to ask, “You just hate happiness, or joy, or just your ears? You don’t like your ears?”

“I think it’s a really good song, but I just think another song from Fearless should thrive in the spotlight,” the participant told the Gossip Girl alum. “I think it’s on there because it’s so well-known but I think a less-known one should have its time.”

“Honestly, I wish the tour, the concert, was just like 47 hours long so that all the songs could be played at all times. So, my popular opinion is that all, like yes,” Lively added.